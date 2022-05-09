Mercedes-Benz ‘Baby S’ luxury sedan launches tomorrow. Expected features

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The C-Class is an important product in our portfolio and will strengthen our luxury sedan offering even more. With every new generation, the loyal customers of the C-Class have preferred the car owing to its superior comfort, technological prowess and evolving design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class."