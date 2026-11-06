Subscribe

Mercedes-Benz bets on India luxury demand, EV push; plans 12 new models in 2026: Inside the company's growth strategy

Mercedes-Benz expects a record year in India, driven by demand for luxury cars and premium EVs. With over 1,000 bookings for its GLC EV, the automaker plans 12 new models in 2026 and is seeking additional assembly kits to boost local production.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Nissan Magnite
₹ 5.69 - 11.16 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 11 - 19.47 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India (right), with Brendon Sissing, VP, sales and marketing, at the launch of India's first electrified Mercedes-Maybach.
Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India (right), with Brendon Sissing, VP, sales and marketing, at the launch of India's first electrified Mercedes-Maybach.
AI Quick Read

Mercedes-Benz is betting on India's expanding luxury car market and growing demand for premium electric vehicles as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country.

The German automaker sees significant room to scale up its business over the next five to seven years and expects India to deliver a record year, according to company executives.

Advertisement

The company's latest electric SUV, the GLC EV, has received more than 1,000 bookings, taking its order book through March 2027, the Financial Express reported.

The strong initial response has prompted Mercedes-Benz India to approach its global leadership for additional assembly kits to ramp up local production and reduce waiting periods, the report said.

The India push comes amid a challenging global environment for the luxury carmaker, which is planning to introduce 12 new models in the country in 2026.

GLC EV bookings cross 1,000

The GLC EV, priced at an introductory 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), is locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz India's Pune facility. Deliveries to the first set of customers are expected to begin shortly, according to the Financial Express report.

Advertisement

“We have got 1,000-plus bookings of this SUV now,” Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India, said at the vehicle's launch in Pune, as per the Financial Express report.

Iyer said the company was in discussions with its global leadership to secure additional assembly kits and increase production in India.

“I think this is going to be a record year, and there is no doubt that India has more potential for us,” Mercedes-Benz Group Chairman Ola Källenius told CNBC-TV18.

The company sold more than 5,400 vehicles in India in the third quarter of 2026, marking its best-ever quarterly performance in the country, Källenius said.

He added that stronger-than-expected pre-orders for the electric GLC had reinforced the company's confidence in the market.

Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz plans 12 new models in India

Mercedes-Benz is pursuing what Källenius described as the biggest product launch offensive in its history, with 12 new models planned for India this year.

The strategy is aimed at tapping demand across the luxury vehicle segment, including electric cars. The company expects India's growing premium vehicle market to offer opportunities for expansion over the coming years.

The automaker is also looking to increase the number of models assembled at its Pune manufacturing facility and scale up production in line with demand.

India push comes amid global challenges

Mercedes-Benz's expansion plans in India come as the company faces pressure in other key markets, particularly China, where demand for luxury goods and vehicles has weakened.

The company's revenue reportedly fell 9% last year, while adjusted operating profit declined 15% in the third quarter. It has also lowered its full-year outlook.

Advertisement

Källenius said Mercedes-Benz had recorded growth outside China in each of the first three quarters of 2026, supported by new products. In China, the company is adapting its offerings to local consumer preferences and expanding research and development activity rather than scaling back its presence.

Also Read | After Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz, Skydance offer employees buyout packages

Manufacturing and R&D form part of India strategy

Mercedes-Benz's India strategy extends beyond vehicle sales to manufacturing, research and development, and partnerships with local suppliers and technology companies.

The company has invested more than 3,000 crore in India, Källenius said in his interview with CNBC-TV18.

It plans to add more models to its Pune facility and expand local production as demand grows.

While its current vehicle assembly operations are focused on the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz is also working with Indian suppliers and technology partners on its global operations.

Advertisement

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Technology CompaniesMercedes Benz
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsMercedes-Benz bets on India luxury demand, EV push; plans 12 new models in 2026: Inside the company's growth strategy
Advertisement
Read Next Story