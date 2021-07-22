Mercedes-Benz brand owner to invest more than 40 bn euros by 2030 in EVs

Some carmakers like Geely-owned Volvo Cars have committed to going all electric by 2030, while General Motors Co says it aspires to be fully electric by 2035. "We need to move the debate away from when you build the last combustion engine because it's not relevant," Chief Executive Ola Källenius told Reuters. "The question is how quickly can you scale up to being close to 100% electric and that's what we're focusing on." Daimler said that as of 2025, the company expects electric and hybrid electric cars to make up 50% of sales, earlier than its previous forecast that this would happen by 2030. The carmaker will unveil three electric platforms - one for passenger cars, one for vans and one for high-performance vehicles - that will be launched in 2025. Daimler is also acquiring British firm YASA Limited to help it develop high-performance electric motors.