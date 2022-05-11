Mercedes-Benz has launched the new generation C-Class in the luxury sedan segment. The 2022 C-Class comes in three models; C 200, C 220D, and C 300d. The price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts from ₹55 lakhs (C 200), ₹56 lakhs (C 220d), and ₹61 lakhs (C 300d) (all India ex-showroom prices).

The New C-Class comes equipped with NTG7, personalization and biometric authentication, wireless smartphone integration, and over the air updates. It has an 11.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The C-Class has improved efficiency with an integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). It has a 48-volt partial on-board electrical system. The C 200 comes in petrol engine that churns out 204 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The car has a top speed of 246 kmph. The C 220d has 4 cylinder diesel engine that can generate 200 bhp and 440 Nm of torque. It can go upto 245 kmph. The C 300d four cylinder engine produces 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 250 kmph. All the three models feature 9-speed gearbox.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, “The C-Class has always enjoyed a strong customer preference in India with more than 37,000 C-Class customers’ loyalty. The unprecedented interest level of customers has exceeded our expectations resulting in over 1000 confirmed bookings for the ‘Baby S’ even before its launch, making it one of the most anticipated luxury cars to be introduced in the market today. It would be our endeavor to deliver these cars to our customers at the earliest. The new C-Class only marks the beginning of our products offensive for the market this year."

“With this launch, our sedan portfolio comprising eight products gets bolstered, underlining the strong preference for luxury sedans. It is encouraging to see the strong emergence of luxury sedans making their distinct mark and we are confident the new C-Class will build on the success story of its predecessors. We forecast significant volume contribution to our portfolio in the coming years with the addition of the all-new C-Class," said Schwenk.

“ The car utilizes the ISG technology to offer the best of power as well as best-in-class fuel economy. The new C-Class shares the DNA of the flagship S-Class and derives key luxury appointments and packs the latest in technology like NTG 7 infotainment, latest generation of AI powered MBUX, a revolutionary Car to X Communication, making the New C-Class the most advanced C-Class ever in India," Schwenk commented.