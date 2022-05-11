Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India. Check the price and features

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, “The C-Class has always enjoyed a strong customer preference in India with more than 37,000 C-Class customers’ loyalty. The unprecedented interest level of customers has exceeded our expectations resulting in over 1000 confirmed bookings for the ‘Baby S’ even before its launch, making it one of the most anticipated luxury cars to be introduced in the market today. It would be our endeavor to deliver these cars to our customers at the earliest. The new C-Class only marks the beginning of our products offensive for the market this year."