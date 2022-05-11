Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury sedan: In pictures 5 Photos . Updated: 11 May 2022, 07:06 AM IST Livemint Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in three modelsC-Class in also known as Baby S 1/5Mercedes-Benz has launched the new C-Class in India. 2/5The New C-Class comes equipped with NTG7, personalization and biometric authentication, wireless smartphone integration, and over the air updates. 3/5The C-Class has improved efficiency with an integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). It has a 48-volt partial on-board electrical system. 4/5It has an 11.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system. 5/5The price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts from ₹55 lakh (C 200), ₹56 lakh (C 220d), and ₹61 lakh (C 300d) (all India ex-showroom prices).