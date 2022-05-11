OPEN APP

Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury sedan: In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 11 May 2022, 07:06 AM IST Livemint
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in three models
  • C-Class in also known as Baby S
Mercedes-Benz has launched the new C-Class in India.
The New C-Class comes equipped with NTG7, personalization and biometric authentication, wireless smartphone integration, and over the air updates.
The C-Class has improved efficiency with an integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). It has a 48-volt partial on-board electrical system.
It has an 11.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 lakh (C 200), <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56 lakh (C 220d), and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61 lakh (C 300d) (all India ex-showroom prices).
