Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury sedan: In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 11 May 2022, 07:06 AM IST Livemint

  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in three models
  • C-Class in also known as Baby S

1/5Mercedes-Benz has launched the new C-Class in India.
2/5The New C-Class comes equipped with NTG7, personalization and biometric authentication, wireless smartphone integration, and over the air updates.
3/5The C-Class has improved efficiency with an integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). It has a 48-volt partial on-board electrical system.
4/5It has an 11.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system.
5/5The price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts from 55 lakh (C 200), 56 lakh (C 220d), and 61 lakh (C 300d) (all India ex-showroom prices).
