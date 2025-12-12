Mercedes-Benz cars to be costlier in India from Jan 1. Here's how much

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price hike for its entire passenger vehicle range in the country. With this move, the Mercedes-Benz cars in India will be costlier by up to 2%, effective from January 1 next year. The German luxury car manufacturer's move comes just days after BMW, another luxury car major, hinted similar step in the wake of weak performance of Indian Rupee against Euro. Interestingly, this is not the only price hike from the brand, as the company is mulling the idea of further quarterly price hikes, to reach closer to the current forex levels.

In its official statement, Mercedes-Benz has stated that the price hike comes as the Euro-INR exchange rate consistently remained above ₹100 mark in 2025, significantly higher than historical averages. Mercedes-Benz India also stated that the OEM is considering further quarterly price adjustments, to reach closer to the current forex levels. The automaker also said in its statement, the price hike became necessary because of other factors like rise in input costs, higher commodity prices, increased logistical expenses in combination of inflationary pressures.

Weak Rupee against Euro to impact luxury car buyers in India Just a few days back, German luxury carmaker BMW hinted that is looking to hike the brand's cars' prices from next month as it aims to offset the impact of the weakened Rupee against the Euro. BMW India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said that forex fluctuation is a big dampener, creating a lot of pressure on pricing and profitability. Now, Mercedes-Benz has also cited similar reason behind its price hike move. However, the automaker has not revealed the detailed revised price list of its cars.