Mercedes-Benz EQB, GLB luxury, a seven seater SUVs to launch soon: All details

Mercedes-Benz India will make its first seven seater luxury EV - the EQB debut on December 02, this year. The German automaker also marks the company’s third EV launch in 2022, preceded by the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. Moreover, Mercedes is also celebrating that the company is all set to launch its luxury EV for the first time alongside its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.
Mercedes has also announced that it will launch its GLB on the same date, along with the Mercedes-Benz EQB. This underlines the automaker’s commitment to India as well as strengthening its SUV product portfolio. Notably, the GLB SUV is the automaker’s second seven-seater SUV in India after the GLS and it is referred to as the ‘Mini GLS’.
Speaking of the bookings, Mercedes-Benz India has opened the bookings of both GLB and the EQB. To book these SUVs, customers can visit their nearest dealership or book it from Mercedes-Benz India’s official website. Interested customers can book these SUVs for a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh each.
It is notable that with the launch of EQB, Mercedes will strengthen its electric roadmap in India and whereas the Mercedes GLB will add more stars to the automaker’s SUV portfolio. With the launch of these new cars, Mercedes plans to offer its customers with an array of drivetrains and product choices.
Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG, a performance division of the German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz, also introduced a new model inspired by Formula One, the apex motorsports for four-wheeled vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition is based on the AMG C 63 E Performance, It will be available in both sedan and wagon form, said the automaker. The brand has limited availability of the special model to the first year of the sport vehicle’s production. It will be available in the European market, which may be disappointing for several Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts.
Talking about the design, the C 63 F2 edition comes with an exclusive Manufactur Alpine Grey Uni colour theme. This shade resembles concrete and it has been applied consciously, claims the brand. The lower portion of the doors comes with a red trim strip.
