Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG to be launched in India: What we know so far

Additionally, the EQS 53 4Matic+ AMG has got styling elements, harking back certain design elements used by the performance division in its ICE cars, such as an interpretation of the Panamericana grille. The ew machine is expected to match the 0.23Cd of the regular EQS. AMG said that it has conducted wind tunnel testing to optimise the airflow and reworked rear diffuser, side air intakes and a bigger rear spoiler.

