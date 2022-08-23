Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG to be launched in India: What we know so far

The all new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ would be propelled by a 107.8kWh battery pack that could produce 649nhp and 950 Nm of torque. The automaker claims that the EV Sedan can return a range of up to 570 Kms on a single charge.
The luxury and premium automaker brand Mercedes is all set to launch its EQS flagship EV sedan in India tomorrow. The model listed on the official website earlier this year has already begun to arrive at local dealerships ahead of the price announcement.
The all new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ would be propelled by a 107.8kWh battery pack that could produce 649nhp and 950 Nm of torque. This four-wheeler is most liely capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The automaker claims that the EV Sedan can return a range of up to 570 Kms on a single charge.
This upcoming model of Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG is essentially the electric version of the S-class. This car is expected to arrive via the CBU route whereas the 580 and 450+ variants are expected to be in CKD units.
The EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ would be the flagship car for both the EQS range and Mercedes Benz’s EV line-up. This car features multi-link front and back suspension with an influence on the driving dynamics. It is also equipped with AMG’ Ride Control+ air suspension.
Moreover, the upcoming four-wheeler from Mercedes packs numerous driving modes that adjust suspension, handling, power and battery management. Furthermore, the driving modes also alter the synthesised sound to suit.
Additionally, the EQS 53 4Matic+ AMG has got styling elements, harking back certain design elements used by the performance division in its ICE cars, such as an interpretation of the Panamericana grille. The ew machine is expected to match the 0.23Cd of the regular EQS. AMG said that it has conducted wind tunnel testing to optimise the airflow and reworked rear diffuser, side air intakes and a bigger rear spoiler.
Meanwhile, it was also reported the previous month that the Mercedes Benz Group has also introduced a blockchain-based data sharing network by Daimler South East Asia using Polygon, an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution.
The new data-sharing platform from Daimler South East Asia, called Acentrik, will let businesses purchase and sell data in a decentralized setting.
The blockchain network will also be utilized to exchange data from a variety of businesses, including insurance information, scientific studies, and clinical trials data, though it is a Mercedes-Benz affiliate product.
The blockchain network will also be utilized to exchange data from a variety of businesses, including insurance information, scientific studies, and clinical trials data, though it is a Mercedes-Benz affiliate product.