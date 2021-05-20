Following other luxury car-makers in India, Mercedes-Benz has also extended the warranty and free service period for its customers till June 30. The decision has been made due to the raging second wave in the country.

The company claims that the standard warranty cases expiring between April 15 and May 31, 2021, will be honoured up to June 30, while claims related to advance assurance extended warranty or motor insurance, by Daimler Financial Services Insurance, lapsed within the same time period can be reported till June 30, 2021.

Mercedes will also provide protection against lapsed service. Customers who missed their annual service starting from 15 April to 31 May can avail the option by 30 June. The company has promised to honour these customers, without affecting warranty benefits.

"However, customers should ensure servicing of their vehicles before June 30," it added.

“In the current challenging situation, it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles.

“Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams' ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle-free vehicle ownership," Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

Additionally, the German car-maker also claimed that it is offering customers an extra period to purchase an extended warranty if the vehicle's standard warranty period of 3 years is expiring between April 15 and May 31 by calling the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership before June 30, 2021.

