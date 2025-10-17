Mercedes-Benz G 450d launched in India: Diesel G-Class returns with hybrid power

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its G-Class lineup in India with the launch of the G 450d diesel-hybrid, priced at ₹2.90 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the return of a diesel-powered model to the G-Class family, slotted alongside the existing petrol and electric variants. The G 450d sits between the G 400d and the G 63 AMG in the global range and is now the most powerful diesel SUV from the German manufacturer. It retains the ladder-frame credentials of the G-Class while maintaining a modern set of amenities and safety systems that enhance its appeal.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Diesel-hybrid performance The G 450d is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This unit produces 270 kW (367 bhp) and 750 Nm of torque, aided by an integrated starter generator (ISG) that provides an additional 15 kW at lower speeds for smoother power delivery and more efficiency. With this, the SUV can sprint from 0–100 kmph in 5.8 seconds and hits a top speed of 210 kmph, making it one of the quickest diesel-powered off-roaders on sale today.

Specification Value Engine 3.0 L inline-6 diesel with 48V ISG mild-hybrid system Power 362 bhp Torque 750 Nm 0–100 km/h 5.8 seconds Top speed 210 km/h Drivetrain All-wheel drive Transmission 9-speed automatic Displacement 2,989 cc

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Off-road capability True to its lineage, the G 450d continues to rely on a ladder-frame chassis, which maintains durability and rigidity over uneven terrain. It retains the three differential locks, independent front suspension, and rigid rear axle, enabling it to perform confidently off-road. Adaptive dampers come as standard, adjusting automatically to varying terrain conditions.

The off-road display on the SUV’s MBUX interface shows real-time data such as steering angle, tyre pressure, and differential lock status, while a Transparent Hood feature offers a virtual display of the terrain beneath the front axle, useful in the most challenging stretches.

Off-road Metric Value Gradeability Up to 100% Ground clearance 241 mm Fording depth 70 cm Side slope stability Up to 35° Approach/departure angles 31° / 30° Breakover angle 26°

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Design updates While the G 450d retains the classic G-Class silhouette, Mercedes-Benz has introduced subtle cosmetic updates aimed at improving aerodynamics. It features four vertical louvres on the front bumper, complemented by redesigned A-pillar cladding and a roof-edge spoiler lip to reduce wind noise and enhance high-speed stability. The SUV arrives on 20-inch AMG alloy wheels finished in high-gloss black, adding visual heft. Despite these changes, the G 450d continues to project the unmistakable, upright stance that has made the G-Class one of the most recognisable SUVs on the road.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Cabin, tech, and comfort Stepping inside reveals the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system, which combines dual 12.3-inch digital displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but occupants can make use of the USB-C ports as well. Aside from the new camera-based off-road display, the G 450d’s cabin also adopts higher-grade materials and improved sound insulation.

The SUV also offers Nappa leather upholstery, metallic trim inserts, and ambient lighting for a more refined cabin experience. It features a Burmester 3D surround sound system with 18 speakers and a 760-watt output, while occupants are further treated to multi-contour seats with massage and ventilation functions, paired with the Energizing Comfort package.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d: Safety, drive modes, and personalisation Mercedes has equipped its diesel G-Class with a broad range of driver assistance and safety systems, including Active Brake Assist, Lane-Keeping Assist, and a 360-degree camera system.

The Dynamic Select system offers multiple driving modes, including Comfort, Sport, Eco, Individual, and three off-road-specific settings. These allow the SUV to adapt to varying road and terrain conditions seamlessly.