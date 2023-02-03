Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift SUVs showcased: All details inside
- Mercedes-Benz GLE now comes with revamped bumpers and LED headlamps. There are new alloy wheels on the sides and it gets a set of new LED tail lamps. The SUV also gets a tweaked AMG Line styling package as standard to make it look sportier. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will now come with a redesigned front bumper and diamond inserts for the grille.
Mercedes-Benz has showcased its updated GLE SUVs which include its GLE and the GLE Coupe, With the updated cosmetics, the GLE SUVs get reworked powertrain. The automaker announced that the company will bring 10 models to India this year. So there are chances that GLE facelifts may hit the Indian roads.
