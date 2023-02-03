Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift SUVs showcased: All details inside

Mercedes-Benz has showcased its updated GLE SUVs which include its GLE and the GLE Coupe, With the updated cosmetics, the GLE SUVs get reworked powertrain. The automaker announced that the company will bring 10 models to India this year. So there are chances that GLE facelifts may hit the Indian roads.

Mercedes-Benz GLE now comes with revamped bumpers and LED headlamps. There are new alloy wheels on the sides and it gets a set of new LED tail lamps. The SUV also gets a tweaked AMG Line styling package as standard to make it look sportier. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will now come with a redesigned front bumper and diamond inserts for the grille.

Speaking of additional features, the GLE will now come with a multi-function steering wheel which is borrowed from the S-Class. The steering wheel gets touch-sensitive controls for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display. There are new Advanced Driver Aids Systems on offer as well. Mercedes has added their Distronic Plus active cruise control system and a new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera with new views.

The SUVs also get the upgraded software experience. Mercedes-Benz is now using an updated MBUX system which runs on a revised user interface. There are still dual-screens on offer which provide a seamless and premium look to the dashboard.

In terms of powertrain, both the SUVs now get 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator. This will help them to boost efficiency and Mercedes-Benz is also offering plug-in hybrids as well. All variants of the car now get a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard. The GLE 53 and GLE 63 S have also been updated.

Meanwhile, India was the fastest-growing global market for Mercedes-Benz in 2022, chief executive and chairman Ola Källenius said, in a year when its global sales shrank 1% following the slowdown in China, the world’s largest car market.

He also stated that on the tech and engineering side, the Mercedes Benz Research and Development Institute in Bangalore is by a wide margin the second biggest engineering and tech hub we have for Mercedes in the world, besides Germany, which means that in every Mercedes, you have a piece of India, on the mechanical side, on the electrical side, and of course, also on the software side which is a particular strength of our engineering team here. We’ve also taken a step into electric production here as an early mover.