Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift 2024 set to hit the Indian roads on January 8, 2024: All we know so far
Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch the facelifted version of the GLS, its flagship model, on January 8, 2024. The SUV features cosmetic enhancements, additional features, and a modified front grille.
