Mercedes-Benz India has revealed plans to kick off the upcoming year by launching the facelifted version of the GLS. Serving as the brand's flagship model, the enhanced GLS is scheduled to debut on January 8, 2024, featuring cosmetic enhancements and additional features, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The existing GLS continues to be a top choice for the automaker, especially among high-profile individuals, and the upcoming model further enhances its appeal by building upon its existing strengths.

To recall, the global showcase of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift occurred earlier this year. The SUV showcases a modified front grille, now larger and adorned with four horizontal louvres in a hue named Silver Shadow. The headlamp cluster has been redesigned, featuring a new LED pattern and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The front bumper has undergone changes, presenting a fresh design for the air inlets with bold gloss black surrounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the refreshed SUV rides on newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels, contributing to the model's updated appearance.

In the upgraded interior of the GLS facelift, notable enhancements include the introduction of the Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown interior themes. The dashboard maintains its dual-screen configuration for both the instrument console and infotainment system.

However, it now incorporates the latest MBUX user interface, offering three display options: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet. Additionally, a new off-road mode has been introduced, featuring a 360-degree camera that provides an improved view of the surroundings, including the innovative "transparent bonnet" display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following its Annual Press Conference on January 8, Mercedes-Benz India is set to reveal the prices for the GLS facelift. During this event, the German luxury automaker is anticipated to outline its plans for the upcoming year, encompassing significant launches in both the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) segments. The cost of the GLS facelift is expected to exceed the ₹1 crore mark (ex-showroom).

