Mercedes-Benz hikes prices in India by up to 1.5%; new rates effective from June and September 2025

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price revision across its entire Indian lineup, with increases of up to 1.5 per cent to be rolled out in two stages. The first phase of the hike will take effect from 1 June 2025, followed by a second increment on 1 September 2025. According to the company, this two-stage process is designed to soften the financial impact on customers and provide more flexibility in planning their purchases.

The luxury carmaker confirmed that prices will rise by amounts ranging from ₹90,000 to ₹12.2 lakh, depending on the model. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class will see the smallest increase of ₹90,000, raising its starting price to ₹60.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Revised prices after the hike The GLC 300 4MATIC will become dearer by ₹1.5 lakh, with its new price set at ₹78.3 lakh. Meanwhile, the E 200 will see a rise of ₹2 lakh, taking its new price to ₹81.5 lakh. The GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line will have a price increase of ₹2.5 lakh, pushing its sticker price to ₹1.01 crore.

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC will see a ₹3 lakh jump, making its new price ₹1.31 crore, while the GLS 450 4MATIC will now cost ₹1.37 crore after a ₹3.1 lakh increase. The most substantial hike applies to the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which will see its price rise by ₹12.2 lakh, taking it to ₹3.60 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Why did Mercedes-Benz increase prices? Mercedes-Benz stated that despite having absorbed rising operational costs for some time, it is now compelled to pass on a portion of these costs to customers to ensure business sustainability. The company attributed the need for the price revision primarily to the sharp increase in foreign exchange rates since January 2025, which has significantly impacted the cost structure of components and fully imported models.