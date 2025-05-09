Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Mercedes-Benz hikes prices in India by up to 1.5%; new rates effective from June and September 2025

Mercedes-Benz hikes prices in India by up to 1.5%; new rates effective from June and September 2025

Govind Choudhary

Mercedes-Benz is increasing prices across its Indian lineup by up to 1.5%, effective in two phases on June 1 and September 1, 2025. Price hikes range from 90,000 to 12.2 lakh, driven by rising operational costs and foreign exchange rates.

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price revision across its entire Indian lineup, with increases of up to 1.5 per cent to be rolled out in two stages.

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price revision across its entire Indian lineup, with increases of up to 1.5 per cent to be rolled out in two stages. The first phase of the hike will take effect from 1 June 2025, followed by a second increment on 1 September 2025. According to the company, this two-stage process is designed to soften the financial impact on customers and provide more flexibility in planning their purchases.

The luxury carmaker confirmed that prices will rise by amounts ranging from 90,000 to 12.2 lakh, depending on the model. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class will see the smallest increase of 90,000, raising its starting price to 60.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Revised prices after the hike

The GLC 300 4MATIC will become dearer by 1.5 lakh, with its new price set at 78.3 lakh. Meanwhile, the E 200 will see a rise of 2 lakh, taking its new price to 81.5 lakh. The GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line will have a price increase of 2.5 lakh, pushing its sticker price to 1.01 crore.

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC will see a 3 lakh jump, making its new price 1.31 crore, while the GLS 450 4MATIC will now cost 1.37 crore after a 3.1 lakh increase. The most substantial hike applies to the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which will see its price rise by 12.2 lakh, taking it to 3.60 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Why did Mercedes-Benz increase prices?

Mercedes-Benz stated that despite having absorbed rising operational costs for some time, it is now compelled to pass on a portion of these costs to customers to ensure business sustainability. The company attributed the need for the price revision primarily to the sharp increase in foreign exchange rates since January 2025, which has significantly impacted the cost structure of components and fully imported models.

Explaining the rationale behind the two-stage price hike, Mercedes said that the staggered approach would allow customers to plan their purchases more effectively and opt for finance schemes that best suit their needs. The company highlighted that for popular models like the GLC and GLC SUVs, the increase in monthly instalments would be less than 2,000 after the price adjustment. Through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, the company offers various flexible payment options, including lower interest rates, reduced EMIs, and partial ownership schemes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Govind Choudhary

Govind Choudhary is a Senior Content Producer for Mint with over 04 years of experience covering technology and automobiles. He holds a Master's diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from IGNOU and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Symbiosis International University. He has previously worked as a Correspondent for The Indian Express Group. He is also a passionate storyteller and an avid cinema enthusiast.
