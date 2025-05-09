Mercedes-Benz is increasing prices across its Indian lineup by up to 1.5%, effective in two phases on June 1 and September 1, 2025. Price hikes range from ₹ 90,000 to ₹ 12.2 lakh, driven by rising operational costs and foreign exchange rates.

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price revision across its entire Indian lineup, with increases of up to 1.5 per cent to be rolled out in two stages. The first phase of the hike will take effect from 1 June 2025, followed by a second increment on 1 September 2025. According to the company, this two-stage process is designed to soften the financial impact on customers and provide more flexibility in planning their purchases.

Revised prices after the hike The GLC 300 4MATIC will become dearer by ₹1.5 lakh, with its new price set at ₹78.3 lakh. Meanwhile, the E 200 will see a rise of ₹2 lakh, taking its new price to ₹81.5 lakh. The GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line will have a price increase of ₹2.5 lakh, pushing its sticker price to ₹1.01 crore.

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC will see a ₹3 lakh jump, making its new price ₹1.31 crore, while the GLS 450 4MATIC will now cost ₹1.37 crore after a ₹3.1 lakh increase. The most substantial hike applies to the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which will see its price rise by ₹12.2 lakh, taking it to ₹3.60 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Why did Mercedes-Benz increase prices? Mercedes-Benz stated that despite having absorbed rising operational costs for some time, it is now compelled to pass on a portion of these costs to customers to ensure business sustainability. The company attributed the need for the price revision primarily to the sharp increase in foreign exchange rates since January 2025, which has significantly impacted the cost structure of components and fully imported models.