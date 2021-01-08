Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we offer an enriched product portfolio with the latest features like Mmc technology and keep introducing new product enhancements in specific models. We have been operating a sustainable and future-ready business; however, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, enabling the continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes-Benz".