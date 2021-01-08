Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Mercedes-Benz India to increase ex-showroom price of its model range, starting 15-January
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz India to increase ex-showroom price of its model range, starting 15-January

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST Tamal Nandi

  • Mercedes Benz India in a statement said,' the weakening of the Indian rupee compared to the euro since the past six to seven months, combined with an increase in input costs, have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs'

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India today announced an upward revision of the price of its model range effective 15 of January 2021. The imminent price correction would be in the range of 5%, across model range.

The company in a statement said that," the weakening of the Indian rupee compared to the euro since the past six to seven months, combined with an increase in input costs, have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs."

It further added,"The company has been investing in introducing new technologies and features like ‘Mercedes me connect’ across its product portfolio and introduced certain product enrichments, making every Mercedes-Benz enriched and updated."

"A combination of all these factors led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting it to revise the ex-showroom of the entire model range and continue to build a sustainable and fundamentally strong business", the company said in a statement.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we offer an enriched product portfolio with the latest features like Mmc technology and keep introducing new product enhancements in specific models. We have been operating a sustainable and future-ready business; however, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, enabling the continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes-Benz".

Price increase across model range (Indicative List) :﻿

View Full Image
Price increase across model range
Click on the image to enlarge

