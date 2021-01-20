Mercedes-Benz launches 2021 version of GLC SUV in India: Price, other details

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz launched a new 2021 edition of its SUV GLC in India. The new SUV comes with a price starting at ₹57.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new version of the GLC will be made available in two variant. The GLC 200 petrol and GLC 220d diesel. While petrol is priced at ₹57.40 lakh, the diesel variant is priced at ₹63.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the biggest additions to the latest version is the connected car technology. According to the company, the car gets 'Mercedes me connect' which help in integration with smart assistants such as Alexa Home, Google Home and also provides services such as parking locations on navigation system and App.

The new version also gets some creature comforts such as a massage function in the front seats. The SUV will also get remote engine start allowing starting the car remotely for air-conditioning before even entering the car.

Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said,"The GLC has remained a key pillar of our SUV offense and has been the single highest selling SUV in our portfolio last year. With the 2021 GLC, we now offer a technology superior, feature enriched fully loaded mid-size SUV, which has raised the benchmark for tech, comfort and convenience in the segment significantly."

The company is confident that with the technology and feature enrichment, the GLC will continue its customer preference and extend its lead in the premium mid-size SUV segment, he added.

The GLC was the highest selling SUV in Mercedes-Benz India portfolio in 2020. The company sold more than 8,400 units of GLC till date since it was launched in India in 2016. It is assembled from imported completely knocked down units at the company's Chakan plant.

