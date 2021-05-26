Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of the new GLA and the AMG GLA 35 4M across India. The cars will be available in accordance with the respective state and union territory restrictions. Both these SUVs are also available at the company’s online store for those customers who prefer an online purchase.

The company has launched the new SUVs at introductory prices until 30th June 2021. The GLA 200 will be priced at ₹42.10 lakhs (ex-showroom), GLA 220d ₹43.7 lakhs (ex-showroom), the GLA 220d 4M is priced at ₹46.7 lakhs (ex-showroom). The AMG GLA 35 4M has been priced at ₹57.3 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The luxury carmaker has also claimed that GLA prices will be revised upwards by up to ₹1.5 lakhs from 1st July 2021.

The GLA’s launch had been delayed from April to the end of May. According to the company, the delay happened due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, “The health and safety of our people remain our utmost priority and we are contributing in our own way to support the community around us. At the same time sustaining the health of the business, supporting our network and the entire ecosystem are essential elements of managing this crisis at an economic level and helping us maintain a positive outlook for the future. We are standing firm with our 2021 strategy without any significant alterations at this point. However, there can be some delays expected in our product introductions due to the market challenges and sentiments."

Schwenk further added, “The new GLA which has grown to be more aggressive, bold-looking, and tech-laden than ever before, has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model. In addition, the industry best 8-year extended warranty on engine and transmission makes the GLA and AMG GLA 35 4M compelling products, driving complete peace of mind. We are offering these products for our discerning customers across markets where economic activities continue. Interested customers can visit the showroom following all the mandated local directives in their markets, or can also order the GLA from our online store through a completely safe and secure contactless sales process. We sincerely hope the pandemic situation alleviates and normalcy resumes in our lives and society at large."

