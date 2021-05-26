Mercedes-Benz launches new GLA, AMG GLA 35 in India: Price, other details

Schwenk further added, “The new GLA which has grown to be more aggressive, bold-looking, and tech-laden than ever before, has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model. In addition, the industry best 8-year extended warranty on engine and transmission makes the GLA and AMG GLA 35 4M compelling products, driving complete peace of mind. We are offering these products for our discerning customers across markets where economic activities continue. Interested customers can visit the showroom following all the mandated local directives in their markets, or can also order the GLA from our online store through a completely safe and secure contactless sales process. We sincerely hope the pandemic situation alleviates and normalcy resumes in our lives and society at large."