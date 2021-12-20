The Euro NCAP has awarded five start ratings to Mercedes-Benz EQS 2021. The luxury electric sedan scored 96 per cent in adult occupant protection and 91 per cent in child occupant protection categories. This is the highest safety score achieved by any car in 2021. The luxury electric sedan was launched earlier this year offers multiple technologies along with a Hyperscreen. It comes with safety features such as a central airbag that positions itself between the driver and the front passenger along with the airbags located at the front.

Mercedes-Benz EQS got 76 per cent in the Vulnerable Road Users category and 80 per cent in Safety Assist category.

It also offers side airbags at the rear of the vehicle that intends to protect the rear passengers in case of a side collision. The EV features a rigid passenger cell, special deformation zones and state-of-the-art restraint systems.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in two kinds of battery packs, 107.8 kWh and 90 kWh. The EQS 450 and the EQS 580 4MATIC, the former offers a power output of 333 hp and the latter provides a power output of 523 hp and also an all-wheel-drive. The company also claims that it provides with a range of over 700 km per charge.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.