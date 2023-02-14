Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and AMG G63’s bookings reopened: All details here

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is offering as many as 14 Made-in-India models in the market here but even for cars that are imported, the demand is such that the carmaker here has managed to get ‘priority allocations’ from its headquarter for AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 SUVs. Recently, Mercedes-Benz India has announced that bookings for both AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 have been reopened.

Both Mercedes AMG G63 and Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 have been coming in via the CBU route to India. While the carmaker has a diverse product portfolio which stretches from the likes of A-Class Limousine to the Maybach models as well as the AMG EQS, it is likely that a big thrust to come in for its top-end vehicles (TEV). The TEV segment with a 69 per cent YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022. Some of the models in the TEV segment include the recently launched AMG E 53 cabriolet, AMG G 63, GLS Maybach, S-Class, S-Class Maybach and the EQS EV.

As of now, Mercedes-Benz India has already confirmed that models in the TEV segment will be in big focus. “Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of Indian market for Mercedes-Benz," said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, in a press statement issued by the company."We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles."

The company is also digging deep to lower down waiting periods, a crucial factor for buyers in the upper-end of the luxury car segment. With the fresh allocation of GLS Maybach 600, for instance, the wait period is likely to come down to around eight to 10 months. Moreover, the wait time for AMG G63 is expected to come down from around two to three years at present to 12 to 16 months.