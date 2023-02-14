Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and AMG G63’s bookings reopened: All details here
- Both Mercedes AMG G63 and Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 have been coming in via the CBU route to India. While the carmaker has a diverse product portfolio which stretches from the likes of A-Class Limousine to the Maybach models as well as the AMG EQS, it is likely that a big thrust to come in for its top-end vehicles (TEV). The TEV segment with a 69 per cent YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022.
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is offering as many as 14 Made-in-India models in the market here but even for cars that are imported, the demand is such that the carmaker here has managed to get ‘priority allocations’ from its headquarter for AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 SUVs. Recently, Mercedes-Benz India has announced that bookings for both AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 have been reopened.
