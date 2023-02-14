Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and AMG G63’s bookings reopened: All details here

Both Mercedes AMG G63 and Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 have been coming in via the CBU route to India. While the carmaker has a diverse product portfolio which stretches from the likes of A-Class Limousine to the Maybach models as well as the AMG EQS, it is likely that a big thrust to come in for its top-end vehicles (TEV). The TEV segment with a 69 per cent YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022. Some of the models in the TEV segment include the recently launched AMG E 53 cabriolet, AMG G 63, GLS Maybach, S-Class, S-Class Maybach and the EQS EV.