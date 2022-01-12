Mercedes-Benz India delivered 11,242 units in the January-December 2021 period, registering a strong 42.5% Y-o-Y sales growth. Mercedes-Benz continued its leadership position in the country’s luxury car segment for a record seventh year in a row. The key volume drivers in 2021 remained the New A-Class Limousine, E-Class LWB, and S-Class luxury sedans and the New GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs. Sales volumes remained constricted by substantial challenges in the supply side triggered by the pandemic in Q2, while the semi-conductor shortage largely affected the entire Q4 deliveries.

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz strongly reiterates its electric ambition in India and will launch the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS for Indian customers, the company said. The company will also commence the local production of this luxury EV in India.

Mercedes-Benz will launch some of the most desirable products in 2022 such as the new S-Class Maybach and EQS along with many other offerings from the AMG portfolio.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are excited with our performance that entailed sales recovery and increased our market share, in a year that was largely unprecedented and posed multiple challenges to the industry. We were successful in exciting the market with regular product introductions and earned customers’ confidence with our new business model- Retail of the Future. The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands."

“2022 will be another milestone year as we aim to lead the luxury EV segment by expanding our EV portfolio with the debut of the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS. The EQS, designed to exceed all customer expectations, has already created a global benchmark as an all-electric futuristic luxury EV. After pioneering the localization of performance vehicles in India with the AMGs, we have decided to start the local production of the EQS, a step in the right direction for us towards mainstreaming luxury EVs. We are confident the start of local production of the EQS will be pivotal in driving the penetration of luxury EVs in the market, and reiterates our ambition to lead the luxury EV segment in the country firmly," added Schwenk.

