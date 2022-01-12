Mercedes-Benz registers 42% growth in India, plans all-electric luxury sedan EQS

“2022 will be another milestone year as we aim to lead the luxury EV segment by expanding our EV portfolio with the debut of the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS. The EQS, designed to exceed all customer expectations, has already created a global benchmark as an all-electric futuristic luxury EV. After pioneering the localization of performance vehicles in India with the AMGs, we have decided to start the local production of the EQS, a step in the right direction for us towards mainstreaming luxury EVs. We are confident the start of local production of the EQS will be pivotal in driving the penetration of luxury EVs in the market, and reiterates our ambition to lead the luxury EV segment in the country firmly," added Schwenk.