Mercedes-Benz set to launch GLE facelift in India tomorrow: All we know so far
The new GLE facelift SUV from Mercedes-Benz is set to launch on November 2. It will come with design updates, interior enhancements, and multiple powertrain options. The SUV will compete with luxury SUVs like the Audi Q7 and BMW X5.
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to bid farewell to 2023 with the release of an updated version of its flagship SUV. The new GLE facelift SUV is set to hit the market on November 2, just ahead of the Diwali celebrations.
