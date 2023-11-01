The new GLE facelift SUV from Mercedes-Benz is set to launch on November 2. It will come with design updates, interior enhancements, and multiple powertrain options. The SUV will compete with luxury SUVs like the Audi Q7 and BMW X5.

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to bid farewell to 2023 with the release of an updated version of its flagship SUV. The new GLE facelift SUV is set to hit the market on November 2, just ahead of the Diwali celebrations.

As per a report by HT Auto, this refreshed GLE SUV will come with various alterations to its design, interior, and powertrain. Upon its launch, it will resume its competition with other luxury SUVs like the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and more. Here's a sneak peek at what to anticipate from the Mercedes GLE facelift SUV.

In its latest iteration, the German automaker has given a fresh look to one of its top-tier SUVs. Significant updates include a redesigned front bumper, a new single-slat grille, updated LED headlights and taillights, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. The world got its first glimpse of the updated GLE SUV back in February, and it primarily represents a facelift version. The overall profile of the SUV remains quite similar to its predecessor.

The interior of the GLE facelift SUV is in for a range of enhancements. Notably, it will sport a new steering wheel inspired by the S-Class. The GLE will also feature the latest version of the MBUX system. Mercedes has incorporated updated air vents with chrome accents. The list of features will encompass four-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronically adjustable front and rear seats with memory capabilities, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more.

Additionally, Mercedes might make available an optional off-road package for the SUV.

In terms of powertrain, the new GLE SUV is expected to be available in three variants: 300 d, GLE 450 d, and GLE 450. The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine will be paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, delivering 265 bhp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque.

Another option will be a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder diesel unit with the same transmission, boasting nearly 100 bhp and 200 Nm more. The only petrol engine offered will be a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder unit, capable of producing 375 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

The previous GLE SUV in India had a starting price of ₹91.20 lakh (ex-showroom), while the more potent diesel variant reached ₹1.08 crore (ex-showroom). Anticipate the facelifted version to kick off at approximately ₹95 lakh (ex-showroom).

