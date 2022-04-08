Mercedes-Benz, German luxury carmaker, today announced delivery of 4,022 cars to customers in the January-March 2022 period. The company recorded a growth of 26% over Q1 2021 supported by bullish sales and market recovery supported by launch of new desirable products, a seamless omni-channel luxury experience created for customers through the ‘direct to customer’ sales model- ROTF, flexible financing programmes and overall positive customer sentiments.

E-Class LWB continues to be the highest-selling model; A-Class Limousine and new S-Class highlighted the strong demand for the limousines. GLC emerged as the highest-selling SUV in Q1 2022 for the brand followed by the GLA, GLE and GLS SUVs. AMG and Super Luxury Cars portfolio grew by 35%.

The waiting period for the Mercedes-Benz sedans A-Class Limousine is around 2-3 months, E-Class (2-3 months), S-Class (3-4 months) and S-Class Maybach S 580 (4-5 months). Similarly, among the SUVs GLA stands at 4-5 months, GLC (1-2 months), GLE (4 months), and GLS (8-11 months).

The Q1 sales growth is also achieved against the backdrop of continuing semi-conductor shortage, global supply chain challenges and increasing operating cost for the company. Mercedes-Benz ended Q1 2022 with a highest-ever order bank of 4000+units as it strives to produce more cars and reduce the current waiting list for its products.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are excited with our sales performance achieved in Q1 2022, laying a strong foundation for a longterm sales recovery. This achievement becomes important in context of continued intense headwinds like semi-conductor shortage, global supply chain disruptions and rising input costs. The Q1 performance firmly reiterates customers’ clear preference for luxury experience offered by Mercedes-Benz and the brand’s leadership position in the Indian luxury market.

The overwhelming customer response can also be attributed to a fine combination of our superior product portfolio and an enhanced retail experience implemented through ROTF, which offers full transparency on price and offers a seamless omnichannel experience. We will continue exciting the market with introduction of most desirable products and superior luxury experience in retail, in Q2."

“With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months. However, we sincerely regret the delays in the deliveries to our customers, due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Our top priority remains to deliver our customers their cherished Mercedes-Benz at the earliest, and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly." added Schwenk.

