Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today inaugurated a new workshop facility of Akshaya Motors, at Bengaluru’s Hosur Road. This is Mercedes-Benz’s first facility in the southern market based on MAR 2020. “Karnataka continues to be an important market for Mercedes-Benz India and Akshaya Motors is an integral part of our success story in this market. The new workshop is strategically located and equipped with end-to-end service solutions for our customers in the area," said the company.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2021 has been an important year for Mercedes-Benz India in terms of introducing some benchmark customer service initiatives. From introducing industry best 8 years warranty for the new generation cars, to the introduction of MB Value Service, we strive to provide hassle free ownership experience to our customers. The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market"

MAR 2020 is a modern retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz implemented across the globe. It offers experience with the combination of the digital and physical worlds. With the new format, people’s role and processes are realigned to ensure coordination between various touchpoints and operations.

MP Shyam Shetty, Managing Director, Akshaya Motors said, “We are proud of our association with Mercedes-Benz and excited to further expand our service network to delight our discerning customers. Akshaya Motors has rich experience in luxury automotive business and our customer centricity has been key to the success over the years. Since 2011, we have sold more than 4800 Mercedes-Benz vehicles and rendered 49,000 Star Services. Today, we employ a 198-member team to deliver the Star Experience across all our touch points. We are confident of delivering and fulfilling the needs of customers with this new state-of-the-art workshop in Bengaluru. This modern luxury workshop, aligned to the new brand presence of Mercedes-Benz will offer an unparalleled vehicle ownership experience."

