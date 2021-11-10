Mercedes-Benz starts a new luxury workshop for Southern India

MP Shyam Shetty, Managing Director, Akshaya Motors said, “We are proud of our association with Mercedes-Benz and excited to further expand our service network to delight our discerning customers. Akshaya Motors has rich experience in luxury automotive business and our customer centricity has been key to the success over the years. Since 2011, we have sold more than 4800 Mercedes-Benz vehicles and rendered 49,000 Star Services. Today, we employ a 198-member team to deliver the Star Experience across all our touch points. We are confident of delivering and fulfilling the needs of customers with this new state-of-the-art workshop in Bengaluru. This modern luxury workshop, aligned to the new brand presence of Mercedes-Benz will offer an unparalleled vehicle ownership experience."