German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, has announced the opening of bookings for the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, exclusively for Mercedes-Benz customers from 13-30th April 2022. Bookings for remaining prospects will open from 1st May 2022 onwards. The booking amount for the car is ₹50,000.

The new generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make its much-awaited India debut on 10th May 2022, and will be available across its franchise partner network and also digitally at the Mercedes-Benz India online store.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The C-Class is an important product in our portfolio and will strengthen our luxury sedan offering even more. With every new generation, the loyal customers of the C-Class have preferred the car owing to its superior comfort, technological prowess and evolving design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class"

Schwenk added, “The C-Class has already generated significant interest among our customers even before launch. To honor their loyalty and long wait for the car, for the first time we are exclusively opening the bookings of the New C-Class for our existing Mercedes-Benz customers only. We are confident the new C-Class will redefine the segment and continue its customer preference, strengthening our leadership in the luxury sedan segment."