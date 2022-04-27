Mercedes-Benz starts rolling out C-Class ahead of next month’s launch

Mercedes-Benz starts rolling out C-Class ahead of next month’s launch1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
- The C-Class will be available in 3 variants
Mercedes-Benz (MB) India has started rolling out the C-Class from its production facility in Chakan, Pune. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched on May 10 in India. The C-Class, fondly called the ‘Baby S’, will be available in 3 variants – C 200, C200d and top-end C300d. The C-Class was first launched in India in 2001 and today there are more than 37,000 C-Class on Indian roads.
“The new C-Class raises the bar in its segment in terms of major advancement in design, comfort and technology," said MB India.
The German luxury carmaker had already opened the pre-bookings for the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, exclusively for Mercedes-Benz customers from 13-30th April 2022. Bookings for remaining prospects will open from 1st May 2022 onwards. The booking amount for the car is ₹50,000.
The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be available across its franchise partner network and also digitally at the Mercedes-Benz India online store.
Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The C-Class is an important product in our portfolio and will strengthen our luxury sedan offering even more. With every new generation, the loyal customers of the C-Class have preferred the car owing to its superior comfort, technological prowess and evolving design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class."