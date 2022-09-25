Mercedes-Benz teases its first virtual show car: What we know so far

As per the teased images, the car draped in a translucent tarp provides a glimpse at the vehicle underneath. This upcoming virtual car comes with a very roundish appearance from every angle. It sports a rectangular front grille with an illuminated brand emblem at the centre.
Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker, has teased its first ever all-virtual show car online. The company’s Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener has teased the show car on his Instagram. While the automaker has not revealed anything itself, based on the hashtags Wagener has used in his post, the showcase is likely to debut during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship between September 09 and November 05.
As per the teased images of the Mercedes-Benz virtual showcar, the car draped in a translucent tarp provides a glimpse at the vehicle underneath. This upcoming virtual car comes with a very roundish appearance from every angle. It sports a rectangular front grille with an illuminated brand emblem at the centre. The headlamps come in the form of vertical LED light strips. Wide fenders reach out far from the body and give the car a very masculine appearance. It looks like a coupe with its overall appearance.
Interestingly, the show car appears like an exaggerated version of the Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG concept. However, that one had a lot of curves, and this car comes with a more bulky passenger compartment. This car could be portrayed as a future performance coupe, as the look suggests. It would ride on the AMG.EA vehicle architecture and use axial flux electric motors for propulsion.
Notably, automakers around the world have been increasingly using advanced new-age technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality. The new virtual show car from Mercedes-Benz comes as a part of that.
Mercedes has a history of working with Riot Games, which is an integral part of the online gaming event, where this car is expected to be showcased in complete form. However, it is not clear yet how the Mercedes show car would be incorporated into the game.