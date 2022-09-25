Mercedes-Benz teases its first virtual show car: What we know so far

As per the teased images of the Mercedes-Benz virtual showcar, the car draped in a translucent tarp provides a glimpse at the vehicle underneath. This upcoming virtual car comes with a very roundish appearance from every angle. It sports a rectangular front grille with an illuminated brand emblem at the centre. The headlamps come in the form of vertical LED light strips. Wide fenders reach out far from the body and give the car a very masculine appearance. It looks like a coupe with its overall appearance.