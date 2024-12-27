Mercedes-Benz to launch G 580 electric SUV in January 2025: Report

Scheduled for January 2025, the Mercedes-Benz G 580 will likely electrify the Indian market as an all-electric G-Class SUV. With a range of over 470 km, advanced technology, and off-road capabilities, it promises to redefine luxury in the electric vehicle segment.

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly set to electrify the Indian automotive market in January 2025 with the launch of its G 580, the electric variant of the iconic G-Class SUV. Previously introduced globally as the EQG, this all-electric version of the G-Wagon promises to combine luxury, off-road capability, and cutting-edge technology. The G 580 will also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled to commence on 17 January, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the G 580 marks Mercedes-Benz’s first electric vehicle launch in India in 2025. It was initially unveiled as the EQG concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year.

As per the report, the G 580 maintains the unmistakable design language of the G-Class, blending rugged charm with modern EV elements. Its exterior includes a closed black grille featuring horizontal slats and the iconic Mercedes-Benz logo, flanked by round LED headlights and DRLs. Redesigned all-black alloy wheels and an optional rear storage box—reminiscent of a spare wheel case—add to its distinctive appeal.

Inside, the SUV could offer a luxurious cabin that stays true to its off-road roots while incorporating modern tech. Key highlights are anticipated to include a dual 12.3-inch screen setup for the infotainment and driver displays, powered by Mercedes’ latest MBUX system. Additional features might include smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a Burmester sound system, multi-zone climate control, and rear entertainment screens. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera enhance convenience and safety.

Reportedly, the G 580 could be equipped with a substantial 116kWh battery pack, offering a range exceeding 470 kilometres on a single charge. It supports fast charging up to 200kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Four electric motors, one for each wheel, could ensure the SUV is likely to retain its legendary off-road capability with an all-wheel-drive system. The motors collectively might deliver a remarkable 579 bhp and a staggering 1,164 Nm of peak torque. Despite its size and rugged build, the G 580 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h.