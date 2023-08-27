Mercedes-Benz unveils 2024 EQA and EQB facelifts with enhanced features and extended electric range2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz introduces updated EQA and EQB electric SUVs with cosmetic enhancements, new features, and improved range. The models are expected to be available in the Indian market soon.
Mercedes-Benz has introduced updated versions of the EQA and EQB for the global market, revealing the 2024 facelifts. These refreshed models bring a range of cosmetic enhancements and new features, along with improvements to their mechanical components. These electric SUVs represent some of the more budget-friendly offerings from Mercedes-Benz and are anticipated to make their way to the Indian market in the near future. The EQB is already available for purchase in India, making the impending arrival of its facelift highly anticipated.