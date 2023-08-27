Mercedes-Benz has introduced updated versions of the EQA and EQB for the global market , revealing the 2024 facelifts. These refreshed models bring a range of cosmetic enhancements and new features, along with improvements to their mechanical components. These electric SUVs represent some of the more budget-friendly offerings from Mercedes-Benz and are anticipated to make their way to the Indian market in the near future. The EQB is already available for purchase in India, making the impending arrival of its facelift highly anticipated.

In terms of aesthetics, the updated Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB electric SUVs showcase a fresh black panel grille featuring the star pattern design, complemented by newly available alloy wheels. The majority of other visual elements have remained unchanged. Inside the cabin, a standard 10.25-inch infotainment system has been introduced, accompanied by a revamped steering wheel equipped with touch control panels inspired by the more recent EQ model series.

Additionally, the interior boasts the new brown lime open-pore wood trim, enhancing the overall sense of luxury.

The powertrain choices for the 2024 EQA and EQB remain consistent, offering a power output range from 187 bhp to 288 bhp and peak torque output spanning between 385 Nm and 520 Nm. Mercedes-Benz has focused on enhancing the electric SUVs' range, resulting in the EQA now achieving 560 km (WLTP) on a single charge, a notable increase of 130 km compared to the pre-facelift version.

This achievement is attributed to aerodynamic refinements and the introduction of new high-rolling-resistance-optimized tires. Meanwhile, the 2024 EQB, equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack in the 250+ variant, provides a range of 536 km.

The Mercedes EQB also receives additional enhancements, such as a trailer hitch with ESP trailer stabilisation, enabling the electric SUV to tow up to 1,700 kg. Both the EQA and EQB electric SUVs are equipped with the Plug & Charge feature, enhancing the convenience of charging at public stations. To utilize this function, users need to pre-configure the charging setup using the Mercedes Me app. This ensures an automatic and seamless connection between the vehicle and the charging station.

Moreover, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB offer an available Burmester surround sound system, providing a Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience. These models also feature the latest iteration of the MBUX user interface, offering three tailored display styles: Subtle, Sporty, and Classic. Enhancements have been made to the sensor technology, incorporating a novel mono-multipurpose camera and an updated backup camera. These improvements contribute to the accuracy of safety systems like Active Lane Keeping Assist, now involving steering intervention rather than relying solely on ESP.

The facelifted EQA and EQB models from Mercedes are scheduled for distribution to European dealers starting in early 2024. It's anticipated that the EQB will be the first to arrive in the Indian market, potentially as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The EQA, being one of the more affordable electric SUVs from the German automaker, could also find its way into the Indian market in due course, possibly following a similar CBU arrangement as the EQB.