German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a premium all-electric vehicle, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reportedEconomic Times.

Priced at ₹2.63 crore (ex-showroom), the SUV reinforces the brand's vision to advancing its battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio for discerning Indian consumers.

As per the publication, the company also introduced a new variant of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 'Night Series', with prices starting at ₹3.71 crore (ex-showroom).

Features Reportedly, the EQS Maybach SUV 680 is equipped with dual electric motors, providing an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, boasting a top speed of 210 km/h. The SUV's blend of luxury and innovation is expected to appeal to India’s growing base of high-net-worth individuals seeking sustainable yet opulent vehicles.

Concept CLA Class and Electric G-Class In a move towards the future, Mercedes-Benz also showcased the Concept CLA Class, a trailblazer for its upcoming all-electric segment, stated the report. This model is designed for a new generation of customers prioritising comfort, safety, luxury, and cutting-edge technology.

The German automaker further displayed the G 580 with EQ technology, the first fully electric version of its iconic off-roader, the G-Class. This development marks a significant leap in electrifying Mercedes-Benz’s legacy models.

Expanding Indian operations Mercedes-Benz, celebrating 30 years of operations in India, remains a key player in the luxury automotive market. The company established a production facility in Chakan near Pune in 2009 and now operates over 100 luxury touchpoints across more than 50 cities in the country.