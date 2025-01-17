Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series' at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, priced at ₹ 2.63 crore. The luxury electric vehicle features dual motors and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, appealing to India's high-net-worth consumers.

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a premium all-electric vehicle, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reportedEconomic Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priced at ₹2.63 crore (ex-showroom), the SUV reinforces the brand's vision to advancing its battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio for discerning Indian consumers.

As per the publication, the company also introduced a new variant of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 'Night Series', with prices starting at ₹3.71 crore (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features Reportedly, the EQS Maybach SUV 680 is equipped with dual electric motors, providing an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, boasting a top speed of 210 km/h. The SUV's blend of luxury and innovation is expected to appeal to India’s growing base of high-net-worth individuals seeking sustainable yet opulent vehicles.

Concept CLA Class and Electric G-Class In a move towards the future, Mercedes-Benz also showcased the Concept CLA Class, a trailblazer for its upcoming all-electric segment, stated the report. This model is designed for a new generation of customers prioritising comfort, safety, luxury, and cutting-edge technology.

The German automaker further displayed the G 580 with EQ technology, the first fully electric version of its iconic off-roader, the G-Class. This development marks a significant leap in electrifying Mercedes-Benz’s legacy models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expanding Indian operations Mercedes-Benz, celebrating 30 years of operations in India, remains a key player in the luxury automotive market. The company established a production facility in Chakan near Pune in 2009 and now operates over 100 luxury touchpoints across more than 50 cities in the country.

At the expo, the company’s pavilion, aptly themed the 'Arena of Desire', also featured other luxurious models, including the LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, and AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE, the report added.