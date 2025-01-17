Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Mercedes-Benz unveils EQS Maybach SUV 680 at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Price, features, range and more

Mercedes-Benz unveils EQS Maybach SUV 680 at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Price, features, range and more

Livemint

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series' at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, priced at 2.63 crore. The luxury electric vehicle features dual motors and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, appealing to India's high-net-worth consumers.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a premium all-electric vehicle, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a premium all-electric vehicle, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reportedEconomic Times.

Priced at 2.63 crore (ex-showroom), the SUV reinforces the brand's vision to advancing its battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio for discerning Indian consumers.

As per the publication, the company also introduced a new variant of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 'Night Series', with prices starting at 3.71 crore (ex-showroom).

Features

Reportedly, the EQS Maybach SUV 680 is equipped with dual electric motors, providing an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, boasting a top speed of 210 km/h. The SUV's blend of luxury and innovation is expected to appeal to India’s growing base of high-net-worth individuals seeking sustainable yet opulent vehicles.

Concept CLA Class and Electric G-Class

In a move towards the future, Mercedes-Benz also showcased the Concept CLA Class, a trailblazer for its upcoming all-electric segment, stated the report. This model is designed for a new generation of customers prioritising comfort, safety, luxury, and cutting-edge technology.

The German automaker further displayed the G 580 with EQ technology, the first fully electric version of its iconic off-roader, the G-Class. This development marks a significant leap in electrifying Mercedes-Benz’s legacy models.

Expanding Indian operations

Mercedes-Benz, celebrating 30 years of operations in India, remains a key player in the luxury automotive market. The company established a production facility in Chakan near Pune in 2009 and now operates over 100 luxury touchpoints across more than 50 cities in the country.

At the expo, the company’s pavilion, aptly themed the 'Arena of Desire', also featured other luxurious models, including the LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, and AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE, the report added.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.