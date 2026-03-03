Mercedes-Benz V-Class in mind? Meaningful accessories I can suggest to you

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated iteration of the V-Class in India, which marked the comeback of the luxury MPV in the country after a long hiatus. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was launched in India in 2019 and later discontinued in 2022. Now, the updated version of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has been launched at a whopping price tag of ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). The MPV comes carrying a plethora of changes on design, feature and powertrain fronts, becoming more appealing and luxurious compared to the previous iteration that was available in India.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class competes with rivals like the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire. In its latest avatar, the V-Class comes as a luxurious lounge on wheels, which offers enhanced space and comfort for the ultra-rich buyers.

While the standard version of the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class is already hyper luxurious, the German car giant that holds the lion's share in the Indian luxury car market, offers a wide range of accessories that can further ramp up the appeal and distinctiveness of the model. Besides that, you can buy accessories for the V-Class from the aftermarket as well.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Accessories you can buy

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Accessories you can buy Segment Accessories Price (Approx) Exterior & styling Mud flaps (Rear set) ₹ 9,714 AMG hub caps ₹ 5,832 - ₹ 3,350 Rear bicycle rack ₹ 94,878 Wheel center caps ₹ 2,499 Front bonnet emblem ₹ 2,499 Interior Folding table ₹ 16,400 Coat hanger ₹ 10,746 Foldable storage organiser ₹ 1,375 Type-C USB interface cable ₹ 2,704 Front seat backrest tables ₹ 22,923 Armrest Box & Fridge ₹ 54,098 Convenience & maintenance 5A charger ₹ 13,723 Garmin MAP PILOT ₹ 19,584 Air Filter ₹ 3,200 Car cover ₹ 3,545