Mercedes-Benz V-Class in mind? Meaningful accessories I can suggest to you

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated iteration of the V-Class in India, which marked the comeback of the luxury MPV in the country after a long hiatus. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was launched in India in 2019 and later discontinued in 2022. Now, the updated version of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has been launched at a whopping price tag of ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). The MPV comes carrying a plethora of changes on design, feature and powertrain fronts, becoming more appealing and luxurious compared to the previous iteration that was available in India.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class competes with rivals like the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire. In its latest avatar, the V-Class comes as a luxurious lounge on wheels, which offers enhanced space and comfort for the ultra-rich buyers.

While the standard version of the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class is already hyper luxurious, the German car giant that holds the lion's share in the Indian luxury car market, offers a wide range of accessories that can further ramp up the appeal and distinctiveness of the model. Besides that, you can buy accessories for the V-Class from the aftermarket as well.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Accessories you can buy

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Accessories you can buy Segment Accessories Price (Approx) Exterior & styling Mud flaps (Rear set) ₹ 9,714 AMG hub caps ₹ 5,832 - ₹ 3,350 Rear bicycle rack ₹ 94,878 Wheel center caps ₹ 2,499 Front bonnet emblem ₹ 2,499 Interior Folding table ₹ 16,400 Coat hanger ₹ 10,746 Foldable storage organiser ₹ 1,375 Type-C USB interface cable ₹ 2,704 Front seat backrest tables ₹ 22,923 Armrest Box & Fridge ₹ 54,098 Convenience & maintenance 5A charger ₹ 13,723 Garmin MAP PILOT ₹ 19,584 Air Filter ₹ 3,200 Car cover ₹ 3,545

If you are planning to buy the Mercedes-Benz V-Class or already own one, you can buy the abovementioned accessories to accessorise the MPV, which will not only give it a distinctive look inside out, but enhance the functionality as well. The genuine Mercedes-Benz V-Class accessories in India range from functional items like mud flaps and car covers to premium lifestyle additions like folding tables and rear bicycle racks. Also, there are host of genuine accessories available from the OEM that are meant for enhancing the exterior aesthetics and protection of the V-Class.