Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 sedan launched in India: Details
Mercedes-Benz India introduces the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 sedan. The Edition 1 sedan boasts 590 kW power, while the GLS 600 offers refined comfort and cutting-edge features, setting new benchmarks in automotive excellence.
Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled a duo of high-performance vehicles, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 sedan.