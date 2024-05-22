Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled a duo of high-performance vehicles, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 sedan.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV radiates sophistication, boasting comfort, and a striking design that reinforces Mercedes-Benz's dominance in the SUV segment. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 sedan redefines luxury performance with its innovative AMG performance hybrid technology, .

In terms of power, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 sedan is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine paired with an electric motor, it churns out an astounding system output of 590 kW (802 hp) and a maximum system torque of 1,430 Nm.

The exclusive AMG 'Edition 1' model, available in limited numbers, boasts a plethora of unique features, including MANUFAKTUR alpine grey paintwork, 21-inch AMG forged wheels, and seat covers padded with exclusive AMG nappa leather with contrasting red topstitching.

Inside the AMG Edition 1, meticulously curated materials and exquisite craftsmanship define the interior, with features like AMG seats in black nappa leather with red seams, AMG performance steering wheel with red topstitching, and AMG carbon-fibre trim elements with red accent stitching.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV exudes exclusivity with its highly refined design elements, including the Maybach radiator grille, upscale interior with first-class individual seating, and an array of cutting-edge features that prioritize comfort and luxury above all else.

Under the hood, the GLS 600 is powered by the formidable M177 4.0-liter V8 engine, generating 410 kW power with 770 Nm torque, further enhanced by Integrated Starter Generator technology for an additional boost when needed, ensuring a seamless blend of power and refinement.

With a host of advanced features and customizable options, including the latest MBUX infotainment system, Guard 360° vehicle protection, and E-Active body control, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV offers the pinnacle of automotive luxury and performance, setting new standards in its class.

The AMG S 63 E Performace is priced at ₹3.3 crore, whereas the Edition 1 car will cost ₹3.8 crore (All prices are ex-showroom, India).

