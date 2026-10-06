Mercedes-Maybach S 580e launched in India: 5 things to know about the ₹3.35 crore luxury PHEV

Mercedes-Benz launched the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e 4MATIC in India on 5 September. The PHEV (plug-in hybrid) powertrain is the first to be offered in any Maybach model in the Indian market. The luxury PHEV limousine has a limited quantity of 30 for the first batch, said the company.

This Maybach S 580e utilizes a 3.0-litre petrol engine, an electric motor and a 22 kWh battery. Under the WLTP cycle, Mercedes-Benz's electric-only range is up to 98 km. Here are five key things to know about the new Maybach flagship, according to Mercedes-Benz India’s official website.

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Mercedes-Maybach S 580e price and availability The ex-showroom price of Mercedes-Maybach S 580e in India is ₹3.35 crore. Maybach accounts for about half of the company's S-Class car sales in India, according to the company.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e interior.

PHEV powertrain delivers 585 hp The S 580e is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine producing 443hp and 560 Nm of torque, and an electric motor producing 160hp. The power output for both systems is 585 hp and 750 Nm. A nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox powers all four wheels. In electric mode, the car can reach a speed of 140 km/h.

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Mercedes-Benz claims that the 22 kWh battery provides up to 98 km of electric driving range under the WLTP cycle. It supports 11kW AC charging and up to 60kW DC fast charging.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e

Four-seat luxury cabin with executive rear seats The India-spec Maybach S 580e will only be sold as a 4-seater. The rear gets two individual executive seats separated by a full-length business centre console.

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The rear seats can be folded back up to 43 degrees and include heating, ventilation and massage. The cabin is also enhanced with wireless charging, temperature-controlled cup holders and rear MBUX controls.

Maybach-specific design and technology The S 580e gets an illuminated Maybach grille, projected Maybach logo and illuminated door sills. It sits on 20-inch forged Maybach wheels, and two-tone MANUFAKTUR colours complement its bespoke specification.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e

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Inside, there is a crystal white and silver-grey pearl Nappa leather finish, piano lacquer trim and a Nappa leather roof liner. In addition, the car is equipped with an MBUX Superscreen, a 3D driver display, augmented-reality navigation and a head-up display.

Air suspension, rear-wheel steering and safety The Maybach S 580e is equipped as standard with up to 10 degrees of steering angle, rear-axle steering, and AIRMATIC air suspension. Mercedes-Benz claims navigation data can be used in the suspension to predict road conditions.

There are 15 airbags, PRE-SAFE, Digital Light with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and MB.DRIVE ASSIST, DISTRONIC and Steering Assist.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering a complimentary home charging solution with the Maybach S 580e, along with access to compatible public charging infrastructure through MB.CHARGE.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.