Luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz, has today launched Maybach S-Class in India. The uber luxurious segment of Maybach is preferred by the world leaders and renowned personalities throughout the world. Even PM Narendra Modi has one in his cavalcade. Mercedes-Maybach is known for its signature double M logo and the highly advanced engine and interior features. Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has been launched at a price of ₹3.2 crore (ex-showroom) for the imported model, 680.

The locally produced Maybach S-Class 580 is priced at ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India told that the company will launch ten new cars this year in India that also includes its electric car EQS.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class features a distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin, a Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with vertical, three-dimensional trim strips, and chrome surrounds. The car gets 19 inch (20 inch for imported model) Maybach 5-hole forged wheels that get the retro-monoblock design. Tyres of the Maybach S-Class have been noise optimised as well. The S-Class Limousine gets the digital headlamps with powerful 1.3 million micro-mirrors. It is a 5.7 metres long car.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a gesture controlled car from inside. Riders can do multiple actions like opening and closing of sunroof, lights, seat belts, or close the door using gesture. The car features 30 speakers using noise cancellation as well.

The Maybach S-Class uses the level-2 autonomous driving software in India. It has 13 air bags for safety.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine comes with two engine options. The first, it has a 4.0L V8 engine churning out 496 bhp and 700 Nm of max torque. It is coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid system, which is capable of developing an extra output of 19.7 bhp and 200 Nm.

The second, a 6.0L V12 engine can touch peak power output of 603 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. Both the motors will be mated to a 9-speed AT.

It will be locally produced in India (S-Class 580) and also has an imported variant (S-Class 680) as well if customers want.

The Maybach S-Class model, 680, which is being imported, can be customised.

