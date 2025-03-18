Mercedes-Benz has launched the exclusive Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India at ₹ 4.2 crore. This luxury roadster features elegant design, advanced technology, and a powerful V8 engine, making it a standout in the ultra-luxury convertible market.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the highly exclusive Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India, a luxury roadster priced at ₹4.2 crore (ex-showroom). Combining the timeless elegance of the SL with Maybach's renowned craftsmanship, this model is a statement of grandeur, making it one of the most sought-after convertibles in the ultra-luxury segment.

Signature Maybach elements define the exterior, including a distinctive Maybach-patterned hood, an illuminated signature grille, and a redesigned front bumper with a horizontal air intake. The high-gloss chrome windshield frame and delicate rose gold accents in the headlights further elevate the vehicle's exclusivity.

A soft-top finished in light black with an anthracite Maybach pattern enhances visual continuity, while 21-inch forged chrome wheels—available in both 5-spoke and multi-spoke designs—add to its commanding presence. Chrome embellishments extend across the front bumper, side underbody cladding, and rear apron, with bespoke Maybach signet tail lamps and signature tailpipe trims completing the sophisticated look.

Interior and features Step inside the SL 680 Monogram Series, and you are enveloped with handcrafted luxury. The cabin boasts MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery in crystal white, accentuated by a Maybach-specific floral design.

Additional refinements include galvanised seat backrests, silver chrome trim, and high-end technological features. A 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central touchscreen display, featuring Maybach-exclusive start-up animations. The wood-and-leather-wrapped steering wheel, stainless-steel pedals, and illuminated Maybach-branded door sills further reinforce the exclusivity of the interior.

Power and performance At the heart of the SL 680 Monogram Series is a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, producing an impressive 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. This powerhouse enables the roadster to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, achieving a top speed of 260 km/h.

It is equipped with a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system and a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}