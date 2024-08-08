Meta and Google’s covert ‘Ad Campaign’ targeted teens, violating their own policies: Report
A Financial Times report reveals that Meta and Google ran Instagram ads targeting teenagers on YouTube, violating Google’s ad policies. The campaign used the “unknown” category to bypass age restrictions. The exposure led to an investigation and policy reassessment by Google.
A new report from the Financial Times has unveiled a controversial advertising initiative involving tech giants Meta and Google, where the companies allegedly ran Instagram ads targeting teenagers on YouTube, in violation of Google's own advertising guidelines, reported India Today.