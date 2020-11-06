Meteor 350 launched: Check price, booking date of Royal Enfield's new bike

Royal Enfield launched the much-awaited Meteor 350 on Friday in India. The launch which was scheduled to be earlier this year was delayed multiple times due to the covid pandemic. The new bike will be a replacement of the Thunderbird 350X.

Royal Enfield launched the much-awaited Meteor 350 on Friday in India. The launch which was scheduled to be earlier this year was delayed multiple times due to the covid pandemic. The new bike will be a replacement of the Thunderbird 350X.

Meteor 350 will have cruiser stance similar to the outgoing Thunderbird 350X.

Meteor 350 will have cruiser stance similar to the outgoing Thunderbird 350X. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Meteor 350 highlights

The higher-spec Stellar is priced at ₹1.81 lakh, and the top-spec Supernova is priced at ₹1.90 lakh.

Meteor 350 booking starts from today.

booking starts from today. Meteor 350 Fireball is priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh.

1.75 lakh. The Royal Enfield Meteor comes with an Air-oil cooled engine without a physical oil cooler present outside the engine.

It produces 20.2 Bhp & 27 Nm of torque, and is a fuel injected, air-oil cooled engine.

Meteor 350 is the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield to feature tripper navigation feature. It is basically turn-by-turn navigation for Royal Enfield bikes.

Meteor 350 has a new instrument cluster, which is designed to deliver a host of new features, while also keeping a retro theme. floating LCD type semi-analog speedometer with a 3D trim ring.

Royal Enfield Meteor sources its power from a new engine which churns out 20.2 Bhp.

Meteor comes in three new exciting variants.The Fireball variant, The Stellar variant which comes with factory fitted backrest and The Supernova variant comes with factory fitted backrest & windscreen

The Royal Enfield Meteor comes with an Air-oil cooled engine without a physical oil cooler present outside the engine.

Royal Enfield Meteor is part of the company’s next generation of 350cc motorcycles which is going to include the Classic, the Bullet and this, the Meteor.

The launch event started at 11.30.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. The new engine on the bike is expected to churn 20.5hp and 27Nm of torque.