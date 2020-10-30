Meteor 350: Royal Enfield teases motorcycle before official launch

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched on November 6. Ahead of the launch, the two-wheeler manufacturer took to social media to give a brief glimpse into the motorcycle in action.

The Meteor 350 will be replacing the Thunderbird 350X motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. The new engine on the bike is expected to churn 20.5hp and 27 Nm of torque. The new engine will be tweaked to produce more power on the low rpm.

It is going to be introduced in three grades including Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The 'Fireball' is going to be the entry-level variant on the upcoming bike, while the rest two will be positioned higher. The Meteor 350 will made available in seven body colours - Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

The pricing of the new bike is expected to range from ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Meteor 350 will sport a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with bluetooth connectivity. In the instrument console the bigger pod will feature an analogue speedometer while the smaller pod gets a TFT colour display offering navigation details. The smaller unit will be called as a Tripper Navigation Unit. Digital LCD Screen will have Odometer, Tripmeter, Fuel Graph Bar and Service reminder.

