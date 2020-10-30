Meteor 350: Royal Enfield teases motorcycle before official launch

It is going to be introduced in three grades including Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The 'Fireball' is going to be the entry-level variant on the upcoming bike, while the rest two will be positioned higher. The Meteor 350 will made available in seven body colours - Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.