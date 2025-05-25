India’s diagnostic clinics registering a significant increase in covid-19 testing
SummaryThis increased testing follows a sudden spurt of cases in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and other Asian countries. Four deaths have been reported in Maharashtra and with one single death in Karnataka due to covid-19. However, all the deaths were linked to underlying morbidities.
Major diagnostic firms Aglius (formerly SRL), Lal Path Labs, Dr Dangs and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd have seen a significant increase in covid-19 tests since the beginning of May, senior executives said.
