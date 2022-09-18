MG Astor gets a price hike of ₹10,000: Check new price of the mid-size SUV2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 04:13 PM IST
- MG Astor SUV is offered in five different trims- Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.
MG Motor India has increased the price of its MG Astor in India. The 2021 mid-size SUV will now cost ₹10,000 more. After the price rise, MG Astor now comes with a starting price of ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style EX 1.5 MT variant. Similarly, the top-end Savy 1.3 Turbo AT S Red colour variant will now cost ₹18.23 lakh. Notably, the SUV is offered in five different trims- Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.