MG Motor India has increased the price of its MG Astor in India. The 2021 mid-size SUV will now cost ₹10,000 more. After the price rise, MG Astor now comes with a starting price of ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style EX 1.5 MT variant. Similarly, the top-end Savy 1.3 Turbo AT S Red colour variant will now cost ₹18.23 lakh. Notably, the SUV is offered in five different trims- Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

Astor is based on the MG's successful global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power and VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT, delivering 110ps of power. The vehicle comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labor-free periodic services.

The SUV comes equipped with a unique MY MG Shield program that allows customers to choose and personalise their ownership package with warranty extension and protection plans. The MG Astor SUV has a personal AI assistant robot on its dashboard which can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the personal AI assistant, thereby humanising the experience.

Meanwhile, the auto manufacturer is set to launch the next-generation Hector. Earlier this month, the company released another teaser of the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen Hector. The dual tone Oak White & Black Interior, along with the rich brushed metal finish, ensure that the cabin of the Next-Gen Hector exudes a sense of luxury, which is amplified by the cockpit-like console. Coupled with leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan. The chrome trim on the AC vents further amplifies the high-end luxury offered in the next-gen Hector.